Dr. Jorge Betancor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Betancor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Betancor works at
Kendall office11760 SW 40th St Ste 352, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 552-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Naples Community Hospital Inc.15420 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 624-4200
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
Nchmd Inc3302 Bonita Beach Rd Ste 170, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 624-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
He is the best!!!
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
