Overview

Dr. Jorge Betancor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Betancor works at Miami-Dade Cardiology Consultants, LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.