Overview

Dr. Jorge Benito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Benito works at BENITO JORGE MD in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.