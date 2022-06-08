Dr. Jorge Benito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Benito, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Benito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
Miami Office351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 303, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 649-0010
Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He knows his stuff and actually cares about his patients. I went through several psychiatrists until Dr. Benito treated me and helped me completely recover from the psychiatric issues I was having.
About Dr. Jorge Benito, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benito accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benito has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.