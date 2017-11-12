Dr. Jorge Beber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Beber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Beber, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Jorge H. Beber, M.D.3449 S Demaree St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 624-1311Monday8:00am - 10:00amTuesday8:00am - 10:00amWednesday8:00am - 10:00amThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beber is. simply tops in his psychiatric prowess and psychopharmacological knowledge. He is empathetic and intuitive to his patients challenges, and tailors therapy in an outstanding fashion to his individual patient’s treatment requirements. He is simply an excellent cutting edge practitioner.
About Dr. Jorge Beber, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750451068
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Sch Med
- University Kans School Med
- Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala
- Psychiatry
