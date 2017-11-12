See All Psychiatrists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Jorge Beber, MD

Adult Psychiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jorge Beber, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Beber works at Jorge H. Beber, M.D. in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge H. Beber, M.D.
    3449 S Demaree St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 624-1311
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00am
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2017
    Dr Beber is. simply tops in his psychiatric prowess and psychopharmacological knowledge. He is empathetic and intuitive to his patients challenges, and tailors therapy in an outstanding fashion to his individual patient’s treatment requirements. He is simply an excellent cutting edge practitioner.
    Ted in Visalia, CA — Nov 12, 2017
    About Dr. Jorge Beber, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750451068
    Education & Certifications

    • U Kans Sch Med
    • University Kans School Med
    • Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Beber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beber works at Jorge H. Beber, M.D. in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beber’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.