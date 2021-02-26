Dr. Barros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Barros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Barros, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Barros works at
Locations
Jorge L Barros MD PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 108, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-7323
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barros is very professional and knowledgeable he saved my life with Covid. Besides a great doctor he is an amazing human being.
About Dr. Jorge Barros, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740214451
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barros works at
Dr. Barros has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barros speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.