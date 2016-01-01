Dr. Jorge Bacallao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacallao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Bacallao, MD
Dr. Jorge Bacallao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN.
Dr. Bacallao works at
Locations
MedEye Associates - Miami Office5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MedEye Associates - Doral Office8250 NW 27th St Ste 311, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 661-8588Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Eye Associates9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 661-8588
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN
Dr. Bacallao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacallao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacallao has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacallao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacallao. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacallao.
