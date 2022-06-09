See All Oncologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fundacao Univ Rio Grande - Rio Grande de Sul|Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Ayub works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Hudson in Hudson, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Hudson
    7651 MEDICAL DR, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 297-2129
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Trinity
    9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 297-2134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Treatment frequency



Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2022
    He was willing to listen when others weren't. His referral saved my life. His PA is amazing, and the nurses at the transfusion center are incredible.
    Lauren — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1902876162
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Hospital Nossa Senhora Da Conceicao|Hospital Ns Da Conceicao
    • Fundacao Univ Rio Grande - Rio Grande de Sul|Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayub has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ayub speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

