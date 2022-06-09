Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fundacao Univ Rio Grande - Rio Grande de Sul|Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Ayub works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Hudson7651 MEDICAL DR, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 297-2129Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Trinity9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 297-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayub?
He was willing to listen when others weren't. His referral saved my life. His PA is amazing, and the nurses at the transfusion center are incredible.
About Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1902876162
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
- Hospital Nossa Senhora Da Conceicao|Hospital Ns Da Conceicao
- Fundacao Univ Rio Grande - Rio Grande de Sul|Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayub accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayub works at
Dr. Ayub has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayub speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.