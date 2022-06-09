Overview

Dr. Jorge Ayub, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fundacao Univ Rio Grande - Rio Grande de Sul|Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Ayub works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Hudson in Hudson, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.