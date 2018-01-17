Dr. Asconape has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD
Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-2662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Asconape has been wonderful. He found the seizure activity in my daughter's brain that other doctors were unable to find. He really listens to us and takes our concerns and suggestions seriously. After having bad experiences with other neurologists, seeing Dr Asconape has been a breath of fresh air for my daughter and me.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
