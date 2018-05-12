Overview

Dr. Jorge Arzac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics



Dr. Arzac works at Jorge A. Arzac M.d. P.A. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.