Dr. Jorge Arango, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Arango works at Retina Association Of Alabama in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.