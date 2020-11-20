Overview

Dr. Jorge Andrade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from HIGHER COLLEGE OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Andrade works at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.