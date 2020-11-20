Dr. Jorge Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Andrade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from HIGHER COLLEGE OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Hartsuch MD12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 660, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8760
- 2 3455 Wilkens Ave Ste 303, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrade?
Very helpful and understanding
About Dr. Jorge Andrade, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1619973914
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- HIGHER COLLEGE OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrade speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.