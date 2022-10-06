See All Neurosurgeons in Monroe, LA
Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They completed their fellowship with Universite Claude Bernard Lyon I

Dr. Alvernia works at Brain and Spine Associates in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Associates
    1908 ROYAL AVE, Monroe, LA 71201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  Monroe Surgical Hospital
  Saint Francis Medical Center
  St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Oct 06, 2022
    I saw Dr. Alvernia for a herniated disc. He did my surgery. Amazing staff. From Janelle to Dr. Alvernia. They were so attentive and very helpful. Dr. Alvernia is extremely smart and took his time to know me and know exactly what I needed. Even after surgery, in the hospital, he made sure I was closely monitored and well taken care of. When I returned home, he and Janelle followed up with me by phone multiple times. I am now doing amazing with no issues and feel great! Very well worth it thanks to him and his team. They are awesome! 100% recommend this office!
    Linda — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English, French and Spanish
    1427223619
    Universite Claude Bernard Lyon I
    Tulane University of Louisiana
    Tulane University of Louisiana
    Neurosurgery
