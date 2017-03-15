Overview

Dr. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Alvarez-Moreno works at JORGE ALVAREZ-MORENO, MD in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.