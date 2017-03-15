Dr. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Alvarez-Moreno works at
Locations
-
1
Jorge Alvarez-moreno MD5558 Sw 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-0664
-
2
Westchester General Hospital2500 SW 75th Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 264-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez-Moreno?
Excellent doctor. I had a surgery last month and it was just perfect. I feel now like a new person. Thanks to Dr Moreno for his amazing work, patience and dedication.
About Dr. Jorge Alvarez-Moreno, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1013985357
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Moreno works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Moreno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.