Dr. Jorge Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Alvarez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Heart and Lung Institute Heart Valve Center4499 Medical Dr Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7481Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Alvarez since he began his practice at the Cardiology Clinic of S.A. He is a wonderful, caring, and concerned physician and his knowledge in the field is surpassed by none.
About Dr. Jorge Alvarez, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
