Dr. Jorge Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Acosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Acosta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Acosta works at
Locations
-
1
Jorge Acosta, MD10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7542
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acosta?
Dr. Acosta performed a herniated belly button surgery repair (that had originally been done over 25years ago) last year and it was one of the best experiences I've ever had. He did such a terrific job that I literally had no pain at all. This included the entire healing process. He was very thorough in explaining what the procedure would entail and I wasn't nervous before the operation. I very highly recommend this man if you need a good surgeon. Thanks Dr. Acosta!!
About Dr. Jorge Acosta, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1396701207
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acosta speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.