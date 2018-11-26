Overview

Dr. Jorge Abdallah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Abdallah works at Eastern Oncology & Hematology in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.