Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. 

Dr. Bober works at First Coast Podiatrists Surgery in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville Medical Group LLC
    1409 Kingsley Ave Ste 9G, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-0037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 17, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Bober for about two years. He has been treating me for serious foot ulcers due to diabetes. He has an awesome bedside manner especially once you’re an established patient. Although many of the procedures have been excruciatingly painful, he performs them with compassion and continues to tell me he’s sorry and he understands what I’m going through. . He gets excited when we have good results and we celebrate victories. He is great at taking the time to explain every part of the procedures and will take the time to use alternate examples to help me understand until I’m satisfied with his explanations. He treats me like family and never talks down to me. He is very warm and friendly. His staff is awesome. Several are his family members . They all are also very friendly and thorough. They are compassionate and sympathetic. He is so good that the waiting room is crowded and the wait is sometimes long; but he is worth the wait. Highly recommended him! .
    Debbie Futch — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1720108012
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bober has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bober works at First Coast Podiatrists Surgery in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bober’s profile.

    Dr. Bober has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

