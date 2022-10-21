See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jordyn Ginter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Ginter works at Gregorio Santos MD in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginter?

Oct 21, 2022
Dr. Ginter is wonderful! I had to change doctors last year due to insurance change. Glad I found a caring doctor.
Cynthia — Oct 21, 2022
About Dr. Jordyn Ginter, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1649775255
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

