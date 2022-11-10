See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT
Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jordy Cox, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Rovira Virgili Sch Med and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley
    82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 503-9695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Mountain Point Medical Center
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I'm 75, thought I was doing pretty good health wise, then I was told after a cardiac stress test that I had 4 major blockages in my heart. I was referred to Dr Cox, and was not sure what to expect. Dr Cox spent over an hour with my daughter and me, explaining what was going to be involved with my quadruple bypass surgery and recovery. He was there multiple times a day while I was recovering in ICU. He has a great sense of humor and great bedside manner. I wish he were my primary care doctor.
    V. Pate — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jordy Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Catalan, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295833457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee- Presley Memorial Trauma Center
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rovira Virgili Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordy Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox speaks Catalan, French and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

