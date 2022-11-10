Dr. Jordy Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordy Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordy Cox, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Rovira Virgili Sch Med and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 503-9695
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
I'm 75, thought I was doing pretty good health wise, then I was told after a cardiac stress test that I had 4 major blockages in my heart. I was referred to Dr Cox, and was not sure what to expect. Dr Cox spent over an hour with my daughter and me, explaining what was going to be involved with my quadruple bypass surgery and recovery. He was there multiple times a day while I was recovering in ICU. He has a great sense of humor and great bedside manner. I wish he were my primary care doctor.
About Dr. Jordy Cox, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Catalan, French and Spanish
- 1295833457
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee- Presley Memorial Trauma Center
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Rovira Virgili Sch Med
- Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox speaks Catalan, French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.