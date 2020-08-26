See All Ophthalmologists in Happy Valley, OR
Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.

Dr. Lubahn works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Happy Valley, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EyeHealth Northwest-Sunnyside
    12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 783-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham
    24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-2291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Health Northwest-East Portland
    10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-2291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    EyeHealth Northwest-Northeast Portland
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 245, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-2291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Chronic Endophthalmitis

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr. Lubahn is just genuinely nice, calm, pleasant. He answered all my questions in a caring manner. I highly recommend Dr Lubahn.
    Aug 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225201155
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lubahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lubahn has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

