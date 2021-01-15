See All Podiatric Surgeons in Florence, SC
Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with James A Haley Veterans Hospital

Dr. Baker works at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florence office
    230 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 790-3338
  2. 2
    Best Foot Forward Surgical Podiatry
    218 Dozier Blvd Ste B, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 286-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CSX Railroad
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    She found my problem and gave me several options. After a few months and foot got back to normal. Thanks!
— Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063665636
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • James A Haley Veterans Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Baker works at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates in Florence, SC.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

