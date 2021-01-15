Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with James A Haley Veterans Hospital
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florence office230 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 790-3338
-
2
Best Foot Forward Surgical Podiatry218 Dozier Blvd Ste B, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 286-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
She found my problem and gave me several options. After a few months and foot got back to normal. Thanks!
About Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1063665636
Education & Certifications
- James A Haley Veterans Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.