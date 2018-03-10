Dr. Jordana Kincey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kincey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordana Kincey, MD
Dr. Jordana Kincey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Dr. Kincey is excellent in her area of practice, very personable and genuinely cares about the overall health and well-being of her patients. She explains everything in detail and allows plenty of time to address questions or concerns. She and her staff are very friendly, caring, compassionate, and know how to put the patient at ease. I would definitely recommend anyone to Dr. Kincey!
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Kincey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kincey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kincey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kincey.
