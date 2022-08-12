See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jordana Hollen, MD

Psychiatry
4 (8)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordana Hollen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Hollen works at Jmc Health Group LLC in Sarasota, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jmc Health Group LLC
    Jmc Health Group LLC
5664 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 203, Sarasota, FL 34233
(877) 422-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I saw Dr. Hollen for about a year after having a horrible experience with a past psychiatrist. She took me off the medications I had been kept on that hadn't been working and gave me new options. She thoroughly went over side effects and understood my wants and needs when it came to medication and treatments. She also offered advice about other medical issues I had which was really helpful. Dr. Hollen is extremely friendly and has a warm, welcoming personality. She even gave me a hug after each session (this was pre-Covid). She seemed to care about my emotions and what was going on in my life and always gave me a safe space to talk about whatever I wanted. If she wasn't a psychiatrist, she would make a wonderful therapist. I only stopped seeing her because I decided to come off of all my medications. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing help with psychiatric medication management, she really listens and provides excellent, well-rounded care.
    — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jordana Hollen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649472242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollen works at Jmc Health Group LLC in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hollen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

