Dr. Jordana Hollen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jordana Hollen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Jmc Health Group LLC5664 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 203, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (877) 422-9355
I saw Dr. Hollen for about a year after having a horrible experience with a past psychiatrist. She took me off the medications I had been kept on that hadn't been working and gave me new options. She thoroughly went over side effects and understood my wants and needs when it came to medication and treatments. She also offered advice about other medical issues I had which was really helpful. Dr. Hollen is extremely friendly and has a warm, welcoming personality. She even gave me a hug after each session (this was pre-Covid). She seemed to care about my emotions and what was going on in my life and always gave me a safe space to talk about whatever I wanted. If she wasn't a psychiatrist, she would make a wonderful therapist. I only stopped seeing her because I decided to come off of all my medications. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing help with psychiatric medication management, she really listens and provides excellent, well-rounded care.
