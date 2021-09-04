Dr. Jordana Heaven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordana Heaven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordana Heaven, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. Heaven works at
Locations
Woodstock Pediatric Medicine2000 Professional Way Bldg 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 517-0250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been going to Dr. Heaven pretty much since infancy (periods of ins change required changing Dr off and on). My oldest 2 would only see her until they aged out and HAD to go to adult Dr. Dr. Heaven always listens, works WITH YOU regarding treatment, not a know it all "I'm the dr. I know best", very humble, down to earth and we love her.
About Dr. Jordana Heaven, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104865955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heaven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heaven works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaven. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.