Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
The Dermatology Center2383 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 423-0200Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Zuckerman is an amazing dermatologist! On my husband's first visit, he biopsied a mole on his back that was getting darker and larger, and that Dr. Zuckerman told us looked suspicious. It turned out to be a melanoma. When the results came back from the lab a few days later, his office called to schedule my husband for a surgical procedure to remove the remainder of the spot. They took care of all the insurance approvals within a day, and Dr. Zuckerman did the surgery right after that. My husband didn't feel a thing during the procedure, and he healed up so well. Basically, he saved my husband's life. I am so grateful for everything Dr. Zuckerman and his office staff did for us. Since then, I have recommended Dr. Zuckerman to anyone asking me if I know a really good dermatologist. Everyone I've sent there thanked me afterwards. He's the best!
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- Ohio State University
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- Washington University St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- Dermatology
