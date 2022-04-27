See All Dermatologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (164)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Zuckerman works at Bayside Podiatry Associates in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
0 (0)
View Profile
Yu Jin Kim, PA-C
Yu Jin Kim, PA-C
10 (124)
View Profile
Christine Chen, PA-C
Christine Chen, PA-C
10 (44)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Center
    2383 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 423-0200
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zuckerman?

    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Zuckerman is an amazing dermatologist! On my husband's first visit, he biopsied a mole on his back that was getting darker and larger, and that Dr. Zuckerman told us looked suspicious. It turned out to be a melanoma. When the results came back from the lab a few days later, his office called to schedule my husband for a surgical procedure to remove the remainder of the spot. They took care of all the insurance approvals within a day, and Dr. Zuckerman did the surgery right after that. My husband didn't feel a thing during the procedure, and he healed up so well. Basically, he saved my husband's life. I am so grateful for everything Dr. Zuckerman and his office staff did for us. Since then, I have recommended Dr. Zuckerman to anyone asking me if I know a really good dermatologist. Everyone I've sent there thanked me afterwards. He's the best!
    Melissa J. — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zuckerman to family and friends

    Dr. Zuckerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zuckerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD.

    About Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043205016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman works at Bayside Podiatry Associates in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zuckerman’s profile.

    Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zuckerman speaks Chinese, French, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.