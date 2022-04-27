Overview

Dr. Jordan Zuckerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Bayside Podiatry Associates in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.