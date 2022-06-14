Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Dr. Whatley is an amazing doctor. My son has been having tummy issues for some time. Dr. Whatley took his time to listen to my concerns. He asked so many questions to make sure he covered everything. My son is only 8 and he was great at asking him questions for him to understand. Going over the treatment plan was so easy to understand. He took his time to explain every single detail to us and how to schedule the procedure/tests. I highly recommend Dr. Whatley!
About Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1194139337
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Whatley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.