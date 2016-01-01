Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. He currently practices at LSU Mid City Pediatric Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Lsu Health Baton Rouge Midcity Clinics1401 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 358-4853
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063603397
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Whatley?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
