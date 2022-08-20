Overview

Dr. Jordan Weiner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Weiner works at Valley ENT, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.