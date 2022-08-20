Dr. Jordan Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Weiner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
Valley Facial Plastic Surgery9097 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 614-0499
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiner was excellent in explaining exactly what was needed to do about my sleep apnea. There was no pressure to decide that minute which gave me time to think about it.
About Dr. Jordan Weiner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134240625
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
