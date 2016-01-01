Dr. Jordan Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Walters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Walters works at
Locations
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 208-0898Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Walters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- Campbell Clinic-University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Campbell Clinic-University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
