Dr. Jordan Walters, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jordan Walters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Dr. Walters works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
    3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0898
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jordan Walters, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720406945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Campbell Clinic-University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Campbell Clinic-University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Walters’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

