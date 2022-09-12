See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughn works at Medhelp Family Practice & Urgent Care in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medhelp
    1 W Lakeshore Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-2950
    Medhelp 280
    4600 HIGHWAY 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 408-1231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Vitamin D Deficiency
Gout
Ringworm
Vitamin D Deficiency
Gout

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Great Dr. He is making me well by his treatments for Post Acute Sequelae SARS CoV 2 after suffering with it for one and a half year. He is a caring dr and he is a smart man. He wants to get to the root of the cause. I will be changing him to my primary dr asap. I feel like I am going to get my life back and it's going to be better. He is truly saving my life. Thank you Dr Jordan Vaughn
    Pam — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639303506
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn works at Medhelp Family Practice & Urgent Care in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Vaughn’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

