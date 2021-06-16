Overview

Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Thomson works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Diabetic Retinopathy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.