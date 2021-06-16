Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Brimhall Eye Center6850 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 780-6467Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Last year ,in April I had terrible head ache A doctor told me that ache is from my eye.At that time,few cliniques were open. I went to Brimhall eye center,and Dr.Thomas said that my right eye had a dangerous high occular tension. Rightaway he performed the laser procedure to diminished glaucoma.Later I had to have the same procedure to the left eye. Both perfect performed. This year both eyes had cataracts. The doctor that I saw first said that because my dammaged cornea to the right eye ,due to a Lasik it will be a huge risk and a lot of bad things could happend during this surgery.I went to dr Thomson for his oppinion .He said that will be difficult but he can do it. Trusting him I decided to have both eyes cataract surgeries with him. With his experience, GOLDEN HANDS , his knowledges and ability save my right eye. Then he solved other eye cataract. Exceptional care after surgeries. Outstanding care from him and his staff that excels in proffesional ,care and kindness
About Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801116934
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Utah Valley University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomson has seen patients for Astigmatism, Diabetic Retinopathy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomson.
