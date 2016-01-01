Overview

Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics, Moundview Memorial Hospital And Clinics and Richland Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.