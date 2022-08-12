Dr. Jordan Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Tate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Tate, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Jacksonville
Dr. Tate works at
Locations
Pain Solutions Treatment Centers400 Tower Rd NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-1078
Pain Solutions Treatment Center Canton Location2205 Riverstone Blvd Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 590-1078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Spine and Pain Mgmt Cntrs PC134 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 929-9033
Pain Solutions Treatment Centers Woodstock Office300 Parkbrooke Pl Ste 390, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 590-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Suffered with back for years, multiple surgeries. Had I met Dr Tate sooner I believe those surgeries would not have happened. Dr Tate placed a Spinal Cord Stimulator in my back and the relief was immediate. Over 2 yrs later and still mostly pain free. Can’t thank her enough.
About Dr. Jordan Tate, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Jacksonville
- Emory University
- Vanderbilt University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.