Dr. Jordan Taillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Taillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Taillon, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Taillon works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Pulmonology - Clayton Ct5216 CLAYTON CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-8260
-
2
Hospitalist Group of Sw Fl PA708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 9, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taillon?
Always getting treated very best but this office in and out not a long wait you have to wait your turn that's it......
About Dr. Jordan Taillon, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1790081701
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taillon works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Taillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.