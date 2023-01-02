Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Florham Park Podiatry - Dr. Jordan Steinberg D.P.M.83 Hanover Rd Ste 250, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 520-6795
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Receptionists very nice Dr Jordan extremely helpful and caring
About Dr. Jordan Steinberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063633352
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Med Ctr
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hofstra University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steinberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.