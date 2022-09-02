Dr. Jordan Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Smith, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Specialists1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 321-9850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Easy to find pleasant office location. I am 75 YO and have had both hips replaced by Dr. Smith. He and all staff from front office, X-ray, and throughout clinic very friendly, professional, have expensive educational credentials and substantial experience. Very thorough and individualized diagnosis followed by a clear easy to understand plan toward resolution. Surgery, if required, occurs in this clinic's own conveniently located independent surgical suite with all current technology in place rather than in a hospital. Walked out of surgery on my own with a simple cane. Post operative healing lasted less than 10 days. Two week follow-up very thorough. Have had virtually zero complications and walk better now than when I was 25 YO.
About Dr. Jordan Smith, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306906144
Education & Certifications
- Computer Assisted Navigation, Department Of Trauma and Reconstruction, University Clinic, Ulm, Germany
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Oregon
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.