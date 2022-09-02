See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Smith, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jordan Smith, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at University Orthopedic Specialists in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Orthopedic Specialists
    1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 321-9850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Easy to find pleasant office location. I am 75 YO and have had both hips replaced by Dr. Smith. He and all staff from front office, X-ray, and throughout clinic very friendly, professional, have expensive educational credentials and substantial experience. Very thorough and individualized diagnosis followed by a clear easy to understand plan toward resolution. Surgery, if required, occurs in this clinic's own conveniently located independent surgical suite with all current technology in place rather than in a hospital. Walked out of surgery on my own with a simple cane. Post operative healing lasted less than 10 days. Two week follow-up very thorough. Have had virtually zero complications and walk better now than when I was 25 YO.
    Lee Ruddy — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jordan Smith, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306906144
    Education & Certifications

    • Computer Assisted Navigation, Department Of Trauma and Reconstruction, University Clinic, Ulm, Germany
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • University of Oregon
    • Orthopedic Surgery
