Overview

Dr. Jordan Smith, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at University Orthopedic Specialists in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.