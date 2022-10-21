Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 792-4329
-
2
Grace Surgical Hospital7509 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 792-4329
-
3
Lubbock Sports Medicine Associates4110 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-4329
- 4 3601 4th St 83124, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- Roosevelt General Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
From phone call to finish excellent staff. Would Highly recommend Dr. Simpson and his staff. Second time in for knee issue left knee then right. Resolved without surgery.
About Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104143957
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University (Amarillo) Health Sciences Center Program
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.