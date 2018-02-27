Dr. Jordan Sikes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Sikes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jordan Sikes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA.
Dr. Sikes works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa - Council Bluffs411 E Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 391-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6060
-
3
Midwest Foot Center5030 Grover St, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 551-0575
-
4
Foot Health Center7337 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (515) 574-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor, with excellent people skills. Had several very successful surgeries.
About Dr. Jordan Sikes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104155191
