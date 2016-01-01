Overview

Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in Oceanside, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.