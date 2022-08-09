See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schwartzberg works at Boca Raton Skin Institute in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Care Physicians Lld Dba
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 487-7575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2022
    This was our first visit with Dr Schwartzberg. As a Physician, I am aware of what a good skin exam should entail. My wife and I have gone to several Dermatologists since we moved to Boca 10 years ago. Our recent Dermatologist retired, and Dr Schwartzberg was recommended to us by our Internist and friends. He gave us the best, and most thorough, skin exam we have ever had. He is also very personable, and the staff is friendly, but the important thing is that Dr Schwartzberg took his time and looked at our entire body. I highly recommend him. We were extremely satisfied with our check-ups.
    David F. MD. — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265437891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzberg works at Boca Raton Skin Institute in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartzberg’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartzberg has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

