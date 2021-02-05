Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan Romero, MD
Dr. Jordan Romero, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
I like him. He's no-nonsense and tells you what you need to hear (not what you want to hear). I think that is important when dealing with anxiety issues (especially since my mind likes to make things worse than they actually are).
Dr. Romero accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
