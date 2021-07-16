Dr. Jordan Pritikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Pritikin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Pritikin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Pritikin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chicago Nasal & Sinus Center111 W Washington St Ste 903, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 372-9355
-
2
Presence Saint Joseph Hospital2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3000Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
River North Same Day Surgery1 E Erie St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 649-3939Monday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritikin?
Dr Pritkin is the kindest, most knowledgeable, caring, professional doctor, I have ever seen in Chicago. He is extremely thorough, with an incredible memory. He recalls all the details of the surgery he performed on me 7 years ago. I do not understand why the bad reviews here. I TOTALLY recommend him.
About Dr. Jordan Pritikin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770585259
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritikin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritikin works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritikin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.