Dr. Jordan Prendergast, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Prendergast works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.