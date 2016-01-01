Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Illinois University Healthcare751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
About Dr. Jordan Parker, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174182026
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.