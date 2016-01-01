Dr. Jordan Orange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Orange, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Orange, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Orange works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orange?
About Dr. Jordan Orange, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033123591
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Brown University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orange accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orange works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Orange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.