See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Jordan Orange, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Orange, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jordan Orange, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Orange works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Orange?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Orange, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jordan Orange, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Orange to family and friends

    Dr. Orange's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Orange

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jordan Orange, MD.

    About Dr. Jordan Orange, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033123591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown University Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Orange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orange works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Orange’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Orange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orange.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jordan Orange, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.