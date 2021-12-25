Dr. Jordan Mulder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Mulder, DO
Overview
Dr. Jordan Mulder, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Locations
Capital Ent3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 100A, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 704-4745
Capital Medical Center3900 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 704-4743MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon ever! He helped me with understanding my options and went into detail about everything. I felt like I was in good hands. I had zero complications and he saw me same day in clinic when I had a issue come up.
About Dr. Jordan Mulder, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1902054760
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mulder has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.