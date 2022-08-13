Dr. Jordan Moseson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moseson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Moseson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jordan Moseson, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Moseson works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Colorectal Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (844) 946-9362
-
2
Baptist Health Colorectal Surgery8903 Glades Rd Ste K1A, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (844) 946-9362Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moseson?
He is the best. I did 2 surgery with him and both were successful. I recommend him for sure!
About Dr. Jordan Moseson, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790060754
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Resident, General Surgery & Chief Resident, General Surgery, Nassau University Medical Center; Colo-Rectal Surgery, Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Osteopathic Rotating Intern, Nassau University Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Johns Hopkins University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moseson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moseson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moseson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moseson works at
Dr. Moseson has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moseson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moseson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moseson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moseson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moseson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.