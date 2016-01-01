Dr. Morton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Morton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lindsay Municipal Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Logan County and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
1
Mercy Cancer Resource Center - Coletta4401 Mcauley Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-4343
- 2 2601 Sw 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 378-5752
Hospital Affiliations
- Lindsay Municipal Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Morton, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
