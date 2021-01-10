Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Metzl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jordan D Metzl MD PC519 E 72nd St Ste 206, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1678
-
2
HSS Stamford1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1678
-
3
HSS Westchester1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (212) 606-1678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzl?
I’ve gone to Dr. Metzl for several injuries. He is knowledgeable, and interested in keeping me moving, and that is my goal as I age. I wouldn’t go to anyone else. Now, with COVID, you go right into the exam room. He comes in and focuses only on you.
About Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1972566495
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzl works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.