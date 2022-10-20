Overview

Dr. Jordan Masters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Masters works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC and Sylva, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.