Dr. Jordan Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
St. Rose Pediatrics San Martin6980 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 564-8556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Very nice doctor. Took the time to listen to & address concerns. He made my daughter feel very comfortable & explained what he was going to do before he did it so she felt even better.
About Dr. Jordan Martinez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1275925018
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.